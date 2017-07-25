Horoscope: July 25, 2017

Birthdays: Nelson Piquet Jr., 32; James Lafferty, 32; Matt LeBlanc, 50; Illeana Douglas, 52.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Trusting someone else to take care of your responsibilities or business matters will be disappointing. Take matters into your own hands and do what needs to be done.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Head in the direction that will bring you the most in return. Hard work coupled with concentration and the desire to finish what you start should be your goals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stay focused on home, family and important partnerships. Changes can be made that will make your life better.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Avoid letting anyone coerce you into making changes that you don’t want to make. You can’t please everyone, so you may as well please yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take charge and pursue your goals. Call the shots and make the changes that will bring you the greatest return.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Question anything that doesn’t sound accurate. Someone will pass along information that may be based on conjecture rather than facts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A positive change will take place based on an unexpected turn of events. Make a strategic move and don’t look back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your ingenuity when dealing with emotional matters. A creative mind will help you solve problems and impress those you deal with.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep an open mind, but don’t let your emotions take over and cloud your vision. It’s important to see things just the way they are if you want to make good decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do your best to question contracts, money and legal matters as well as any health issues that arise. Taking care of business will be necessary if you don’t want to miss out on an opportunity to gain ground.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be prepared for the unexpected, but be willing to move on in whatever direction suits you best. Going with the flow will keep you moving forward with a minimal amount of stress.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotions will set the stage for what transpires today. Ulterior motives are apparent, and open and honest discussions should take place before you make a decision.