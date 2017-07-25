Hualapai Mountain fire kept to a minimum

KINGMAN – A lighting strike is to blame for starting a small fire in the Hualapai Mountains Saturday.

According to Pine Lake Fire District Assistant Chief Chris Shaffer, the fire was reported at about 10 p.m. Saturday as the evening’s storm passed through the county.

It was located near milepost 10 on the south side of Hualapai Mountain Road near a ridge. Pine Lake Fire District and Bureau of Land Management fire crews responded.

A helicopter assisted by dropping several loads of water on the fire which burned about a tenth of an acre on BLM land. BLM assumed control and contained the fire Sunday morning.



No homes were threatened during the fire and no property loss was reported.