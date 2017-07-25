Hunter Education class graduates 29, program changes may be on the way

There may be some big changes in the Arizona Hunter Education Program that is currently taught by a volunteer cadre of instructors at the Mohave Sportsmans Club’s 7 Mile Hill Range.

One of the chief instructors for the Kingman staff, Jim Rich, said that there was a class of both resident students and online students at the 7 Mile Hill Range, and they were taught using a new format he thought up and implemented.

Historically, the two weekend resident class was 36 hours, but was dropped to 32 hours a few years ago.

Recently Rich developed a course of instruction for a class where students obtained their hunter education card by going through just 20 hours of instructions.

Rich developed a class where students were broke down into small groups and rotated through the instructor staff who taught them the requirements they needed to successfully graduate.

“The new program eliminated a lot of instruction where our instructors basically followed the workbook in a classroom setting. Now the kids are in small groups and are given more hands-on instruction with more visual aids,” Rich said.

Rich noted that there were 19 members in the resident class; 13 youngsters and six adults, and they were joined on the last day of the class by nine persons who were finishing up an online class.

The ages of the students ranged from 9 to 46 years old.

There were a total of 10 certified volunteer hunter education instructors who participated in the three-day class.

The new format for the class had the class outside at times. “The students, parents and guardian chaperones, along with the instructor staff, all worked together to put on an excellent class enduring tough conditions in the extreme heat wave that gripped Golden Valley and the 7 Mile Hill Range,” Rich said.

The top honor graduate in the class was 13-year-old Isaac Montgomery from Meadview. Hunter White, 11, of Bullhead City was selected for the Good Student award. Both students received a certificate of achievement that allows them and a parent to go on an overnight striper fishing trip at Lake Mead courtesy of Striper Hunters.

White was also selected to receive a one-day predator hunt with Bob Shaw, who is an avid predator caller and hunter. Shaw is also one of the Hunter Education cadre based out of Kingman.

Derrick Ott, 12, from Kingman was also awarded an overnight fishing trip as part of the program that recognizes those who perform above and beyond what is required of the students.

In each class there are two sets of brand new 10x50 Bushnell binoculars that are donated by the Mohave Arms Collectors Association. The sister tandem of Cadence and Kelsey Porter from Lake Havasu City were the recipients of those binoculars. Both sisters are new to hunting and were excited to receive this important hunting tool.

With the fall big game tags being issued now by the Arizona Game & Fish Department, Rich said that he is already planning another three-day class in September.

“This class will primarily be for those young hunters between 10-14 years old who have drawn tags but have not taken Arizona Hunter Education as required by rule before they can go hunting,” he said.

Class size will be limited, and those wanting to take the class will need to sign up on the Arizona Game and Fish Department website in the Hunter Education section.

Watch for dates and times of the class, and when they are set I will put out the information.

For more information on the upcoming class, call Rich at 928-444-3397 or you can email him at richhome@citlink.net.