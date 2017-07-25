Kingman Police K-9 Officer Cyrus euthanized

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department announced that K-9 Officer Cyrus was put down Tuesday after being diagnosed with the deadly disease brucellosis.

Brucellosis is rare, but deadly. It is caused by a bacterium when an animal eats infected food products or comes in direct contact with an infected animal. It occurs worldwide, affects all breeds of dogs and can also be transmitted from dogs to humans.



According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, Cyrus had been having physical problems for the past several months and was not on active duty. After several visits to different veterinarians, it was determined that Cyrus had the disease.

“Sadly, there is no guaranteed cure for this infection in dogs,” Cooper said. “Tragically, euthanasia of infected animals is recommended, as it was in Cyrus’ case.”



While being put down, Cyrus was accompanied by his handler, Cpl. Bill Fancher, his family and members of his KPD family. Cyrus began his service with KPD in October 2015.



“Cyrus was a hardworking and very capable K-9 officer,” Cooper said. “He will be missed.”

Cyrus’ remains will be laid to rest at a future date with those of Amigo, who died in August 2016 after succumbing to complications from heat exhaustion while tracking injured hikers near White Cliffs. KPD currently has two K-9’s in their ranks. K-9 Sam is assigned to detectives and K-9 Diesel is assigned to patrol.