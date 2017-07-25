MCSO Graduates 6 as Detention Officers

Sheriff Doug Schuster (right) swears in six detention officer graduates Friday in Kingman. Pictured left to right: Brandon Moreno, Joshua Gronskei, Austin Cornell, Christopher Gunnoe, Joseph Pettengill and Cheyenne Hutchison. The next detention officer recruit testing process is scheduled for Aug. 7. Anyone interested in becoming a detention officer can contact the sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753 or the Mohave County Human Resources at 928-753-0736 or visit our website at https://www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=131&cid=80.