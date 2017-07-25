NACFD postpones appointment of fire chief

KINGMAN – After nearly 45 minutes in closed session, the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District Board of Directors voted 4-1 to postpone an item on the possible appointment of a fire chief until the Aug. 17 meeting.

The board hired Wayne Eder as interim fire chief in April and interviewed two other candidates in May. Board Chairwoman Patti Lewis voted against tabling the matter.

“We need to make an appointment and get it done,” she said.

The board also tabled an item on insurance coverage, instructing Eder to bring back a renegotiated price on “tail coverage” with Volunteer Firemen’s Insurance Service that would cover anything that happened last year in which a claim has yet to be filed. The premium cost would be about $11,000, Eder said.

In order to save about $8,000 in annual insurance premium, the board voted on July 6 to switch from VFIS to Provident FirePlus for comparable coverage.

Charlene Powers, insurance agent for Provident, explained the difference between “claims made” that gives the district a period of time to file claims from the past, and “occurrence” coverage that the district currently has.

She said the district would have no coverage for a claim such as sexual harassment or mismanagement that’s filed after the 60-day reporting period. “So you have a concern,” Powers said.

In another matter, the board unanimously approved adding $2,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of a suspected arson who burned four homes in the Butler area, bringing the total to $15,000.