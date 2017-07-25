Son shocked by family's drownings in Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY – After learning that his dad and stepmom died in an apparent drowning while on vacation in Lake Havasu City, Daniel Gonzalez, 19, could not believe the news.

His father, Raul Gonzalez, 44, and stepmom, Esmeralda Gonzalez, 41, both of Monrovia, California, reportedly drowned in Lake Havasu Friday after going for a swim near Crazy Horse Campgrounds, where they were boating with family.

“When I found out it was about swimming, I really didn’t believe it,” said Raul’s youngest son from a previous marriage. “I was trying to come up with other causes because both of them are really great swimmers…ever since I was young my dad was a great swimmer.”

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported that, at the time of the incident, Raul had jumped into the lake to rescue Esmeralda after she began to panic while swimming. Neither of them was wearing a life jacket and alcohol may have been a factor, according to the sheriff’s office.

MCSO Sgt. Kyler Cox said the autopsy and blood results would “take a while to complete.”

He also said that MCSO Waterways deputies were told the married couple appeared to not be strong swimmers at the time of the incident. However, he added, a drowning incident could occur whether the person was a strong swimmer or not.

“I worked a drowning a couple years ago where the man was a local doctor and he was an avid snorkeler, an avid swimmer ... [and] he jumped off the back of a boat and drowned,” he said.

He explained that, in some cases, drowning incidents could be avoided by remembering to drink water – especially when consuming alcohol – to stay hydrated and lessen the possibility of muscle cramps. He also stressed the importance of wearing life jackets and having proper flotation devices aboard a boat.

“Just understand the dangers of open waters,” said Cox.

Daniel, who lives in California, said during a phone conversation that his father and Esmeralda were always “out and about,” whether it was spending time on a lake, fishing or camping.

“They loved having fun, they loved being on the water,” he said.

He added that they did everything together and welcomed everyone they met into their lives because they only “looked at the good side of people.”

“[Raul] was a leukemia survivor. So after that, he made it a point to help others in need, going through the same thing he was going through,” said Daniel, adding that his father worked at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles Blood Donor Center. “He was a big role model in my life.”

Daniel said he is Raul’s youngest son from his previous marriage, from which he had total of four children. Esmeralda’s 12-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, father and six-month-old baby with Raul were on the boat at the time of the incident, he added.