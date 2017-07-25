Supervisor Moss selected by Gov. Ducey to sit on Mohave County Superior Court

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Steve Moss has been appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to replace retired Judge Steven Conn on the Mohave County Superior Court, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

Moss, from Mohave Valley, is an attorney with Kelly and Moss, and has practiced law in Arizona for 20 years, primarily in the areas of civil litigation and family law. He was elected to represent District 5 on the Board of Supervisors in 2013.

At the July 6 judicial panel interview in Kingman, Moss stressed his community involvement, which includes serving on the Colorado River Union High School District governing board, pro bono work for organizations such as Community Legal and Wills for Heroes, and volunteering as president of American Youth Soccer Association.

A graduate of Eastern Michigan University in 1992, Moss went on to receive his law degree from Western Michigan University’s Thomas M. Cooley Law School, where he was a member of the Law Review.

“Steven’s substantial legal experience in civil and family law matters and his commitment to the citizens of Mohave County as a Mohave County Supervisor are impressive,” Gov. Ducey said in prepared statement. “He has shown great intellect, integrity, and work ethic throughout his career, which has earned him the respect of his community.”

Conn, who served more than 30 years as Mohave County Superior Court Judge and presided over many of the county’s high-profile criminal cases, was forced to retire after turning 70 on July 2.