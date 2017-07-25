Video shows man using babies to help steal $1,000 in sunglasses

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Police in suburban Philadelphia are looking for a man who they say used two babies to help him steal about $1,000 worth of sunglasses.

The Newtown Township Police Department says the suspect came into a Design for Vision store on Wednesday carrying two babies in their car seats.

He set the two babies on the floor and tried on sunglasses for about 30 minutes.

Video footage from the store shows him placing sunglasses on one of the babies’ faces and then sliding the eyewear behind the child’s back.

He’s also seen apparently putting more sunglasses in the other child’s car seat and in his own pocket.

Police are asking for help identifying the man.

Fault! New York town’s new $3.5M tennis courts too short

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) – A New York town has padlocked the tennis courts in a brand new $3.5 million park because they were built improperly.

The two courts at the recently opened Sweet Hollow Park in Melville don’t have enough clearance between the baseline and the fence. The truncated courts caused at least one player to run into the fence.

The U.S. Tennis Association recommends courts have 21 feet behind the baseline. The new courts in the hamlet in Huntington have less than 10 feet, while the sides are about 2 feet short of the recommended 12 feet.

The blunder was brought to the attention of Huntington officials by a resident who played on the new courts earlier this month.

The town says the courts will be closed while they’re renovated.

Marijuana business offers weed for weeds on cleanup day

GARDINER, Maine (AP) – A medical marijuana businessman in Maine is offering weed for weeds in a program to encourage Gardiner residents to clean up their city.

WCSH-TV reports that Dennis Meehan, owner of Summit Medical Marijuana, offered residents who collected trash Saturday free marijuana. The businessman says anyone who was over 21 was offered free marijuana if they presented a bag of trash that was collected in town.

Meehan’s company advertised the cleanup effort on Facebook, and he says he hopes to expand what he calls “the day of service” program to the entire state. Mehan says the program is about bringing awareness to the “life-changing” nature of cannabis as well.

Gifting marijuana is legal in Maine.

Meehan says he got the idea for the swap from a Colorado town’s similar program.

He was purrfect: Honorary cat mayor in Alaska town dies

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) – Stubbs, the honorary feline mayor of the Alaska town of Talkeetna, has died at the age of 20. The animal’s owners announced the cat’s death late Saturday in a statement.

“Stubbs lived for 20 years and 3 months,” the family wrote. “He was a trooper until the very last day of his life; meowing at us throughout the day to pet him or to come sit on the bed with him and let him snuggle and purr for hours in our lap. Thank you, Stubbs, for coming into our lives for the past 31 months; you are a remarkable cat and we will dearly miss you. We loved the time we were allowed to spend with you.”

According to Stubb’s family, Mayor Stubbs, as the cat was most commonly known, went to bed Thursday and died overnight, KTVA-TV reports .

Talkeetna, a town with a population of about 900, elected the yellow cat mayor in a write-in campaign in 1998.