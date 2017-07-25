Woman’s body recovered in Lake Mead rec area

  • Originally Published: July 25, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – The body of a woman was recovered from the desert within Lake Mead National Recreation Area Sunday.

    The Lake Mead Interagency Communications Center received a report from a helicopter tour company that a car had been seen parked in the same location for a few days.

    The Lake Mead park pilot flew over the area Saturday to investigate.

    The car was spotted near the end of Devil's Cove Road (https://goo.gl/maps/feEUxnASGiz).

    Rangers from the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument responded and located the deceased woman.

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Search and Rescue recovered the body. The incident is under investigation by Grand Canyon-Parashant rangers.

    The Clark County Medical Examiner will confirm the victim's identify and determine cause of death.

