Woman’s body recovered in Lake Mead rec area

KINGMAN – The body of a woman was recovered from the desert within Lake Mead National Recreation Area Sunday.

The Lake Mead Interagency Communications Center received a report from a helicopter tour company that a car had been seen parked in the same location for a few days.

The Lake Mead park pilot flew over the area Saturday to investigate.

The car was spotted near the end of Devil's Cove Road (https://goo.gl/maps/feEUxnASGiz).

Rangers from the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument responded and located the deceased woman.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Search and Rescue recovered the body. The incident is under investigation by Grand Canyon-Parashant rangers.

The Clark County Medical Examiner will confirm the victim's identify and determine cause of death.