Youngsters go 1-2 at NSC weekend tournament on Lake Mead

A young angler, who was out here for a visit from Oklahoma, and a “veteran 9-year-old” angler from Las Vegas took the top honors in the Juniors Division in the weekend striped bass tournament sponsored by the Nevada Striper Club.

The NSC holds a weekend tournament each month on Lake Mead where anglers can start fishing Friday afternoon, but must be at the check-in by 1 p.m. Sunday. Only four fish can be brought to the scales.

Chris Madden is the president of the club, and we had set up a trip for Chris, his father, Joe, and his son, Austin.

Chris had won a trip that I had donated to the NSC as a raffle prize.

However, when we found out the date of the trip coincided with a visit by my 15-year-old grandson, Logan, Madden was gracious enough to allow Logan to go on the trip.

Madden noted the same weekend that our trip was scheduled, the NSC was holding their July tournament.

Madden said he was going to sign both Logan and myself up as participants in the tournament, and we would be eligible to win prizes that are awarded by the club.

As it turned out, the fishing was tough early on in the evening with high winds and good size waves making it difficult to detect bites.

But around 2 a.m., the wind died down and the fish started biting.

In the end, we got over 100 stripers and 18 channel cats.

While Chris and I didn’t catch anything large, the two boys did well. Austin ended up taking first-place in the Juniors Division with 6.75 pounds, and Logan took second with a weight of 6.15. Austin and Logan each won gift cards to Bass Pro Shops.

Chris was the top angler in our boat with 7.3 pounds, and that earned him 11th place out of the 28 adult anglers entered in the tournament.

I finished 12th at 7.15. Joe Madden came in 19th place at 5.96.

Super striper angler Tony Lima from the NSC won the tournament with four fish that weighed 14.85 pounds, including big fish of the tournament that weighed 5.5 pounds.