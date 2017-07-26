Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old boy abducted in Yuma

YUMA (AP) — Authorities say a 1-month-old baby boy has been abducted in Arizona by his noncustodial father.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday morning for Israel Lopez.

Arizona Department of Public Safety states 23-year-old Alfredo Lopez is accused of committing three counts of aggravated assault against the baby's mother during the abduction.

Israel was taken from his mother in Yuma.

The department states Alfredo is driving a black GMC with Arizona license plate number BVD 1716.