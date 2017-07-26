Arizona woman killed in U.S. 93 crash

KINGMAN – A woman was killed and two people injured in a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 93 Monday afternoon.

Arizona Department of Safety confirmed the crash occurred at about 1:15 p.m. near milepost 29, about 10 miles north of Dolan Springs, after a Ford SUV traveling northbound on U.S. 93 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Tire failure was a contributing factor.

The SUV ran through the median into the southbound lanes of travel where it struck two cars, a Cadillac and a Dodge. The driver of the Cadillac, Rebecca Meyers, 61, of Green Valley, Arizona, was killed at the scene. Two people from the other vehicles involved were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. U.S. 93 was reopened at 4:45 p.m.

For information on road conditions, visit http://www.az511.gov/traffic.