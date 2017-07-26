Honorably discharged vets will get to shop online at exchanges

KINGMAN – Honorably discharged veterans will have online shopping privileges for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service beginning on Veterans Day.



According to AAFES spokesman Chris Ward, after four years of coordination with the Departments of Defense, Army and Air Force as well as several other federal agencies, AAFES will welcome home potentially 13 million veterans on Nov. 11.

“AAFES is honored to offer this well-deserved benefit to those who raised their right hands, took the oath and served our Nation with honor,” said AAFES Director and CEO Tom Shull. “There are many generations of service members who have not been properly recognized for their sacrifices. The veterans online shopping benefit acknowledges their service and welcomes them home.”

Extending online shopping privileges to all honorably discharged veterans will directly improve family and support programs for soldiers, airmen and their families.

Consistent with each exchange’s dividend policy, increased earnings as a result of the veterans online shopping benefit is expected to generate tens of millions of dollars in increased annual dividends to quality-of-life programs for the military community including contingency operations, Army Child Development Centers, Youth Services and fitness centers, Air Force Outdoor Recreation, combat uniforms, overseas school lunches and more.

The veterans online shopping benefit also strengthens AAFES’ online business to better serve current shoppers. Including honorably discharged veterans will conservatively double exchanges’ online presence, improving the experience for all shoppers.

From technology upgrades to associate training to inventory planning, AAFES has been working on implementation of the Veterans online shopping benefit since it was first proposed in 2013. As a result, most of the required business capabilities are already in place, and AAFES will be ready for a smooth rollout on Veterans Day.

“AAFES, along with its sister exchanges, is ensuring America’s veterans are honored for their service and recognized as Soldiers, Airmen, Marines and Sailors for life,” said Shull. “We look forward to welcoming our veterans home this Veterans Day and every day thereafter.”

Veterans may log onto www.VetVerify.org, which will use information from the Department of Defense’s Defense Manpower Data Center records and inform them of their ability to access this new benefit. If a veteran’s record has character of service data and that data meets the criteria for the online benefit, the veteran will be verified to shop.

Beginning Nov. 11, the veteran can log onto to the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy Exchange websites at www.shopmyexchange.com, www.shopcgx.com, www.mymcx.com and www.mynavyexchange.com for tax-free shopping. If a Veteran’s information is incomplete, VetVerify.org will provide guidance on next steps.



To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases, visit http://www.aafes.com/about-exchange/public-affairs/press-releases.htm or follow them on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.