Horoscope: July 26, 2017

Birthdays: Jeremy Piven, 52; Sandra Bullock, 53; Kevin Spacey, 58; Helen Mirren, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotional problems will surface if you aren’t responsive or willing to communicate about matters that are troubling you. Don’t sulk when all you have to do is ask questions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take part in cultural events, travel for business purposes or do your best to deal with issues concerning children, investments or seniors in your family.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Worries regarding children or elders in your family will surface. Be careful how you handle situations that pertain to other people’s financial, health or legal affairs.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Say what’s on your mind. Expressing your feelings may not sit well with everyone, but if it clears up uncertainty and helps you or someone else move forward, it will be worth it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Slow down. Mistakes will be made if you are too impulsive. Consider your options and the possible ramifications of your choices.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional matters will escalate. Avoid a confrontation with anyone spouting unreasonable demands. Take a step back and rethink your options.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep a close watch over your possessions, assets and your personal information. Don’t give anyone the chance to take advantage of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get involved in things that interest you, but don’t feel the need to help someone who takes advantage of the talent, skills or services you can offer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional deception will keep you guessing. Whether it’s you not being honest with yourself or someone else leading you astray, consider all aspects of your situation and deal with matters responsibly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let an emotional matter take over. It’s important to give your all and to remain in control if you want to avoid loss.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Question anyone who sounds suspicious. False information or emotional manipulation will set you back.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for a way to help someone who is an asset to you. A give-and-take exchange will work well for you.