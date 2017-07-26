Kingman duo competing at BMX World Championships in South Carolina

KINGMAN – Josh White is finally doing what he’s waited three years to do.

White will join fellow Kingmanite Samantha Ogborn today at the 2017 BMX World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“It means a lot,” White said. “I get to finally race the Worlds in my own country.”

White won the United States qualifier three straight years, but this will be the first time he’ll compete in the 10-year-old division after he broke his arm last year before the Worlds in Medellin, Columbia.

When asked about how he felt about the race, White responded that he was “excited nervous.”

White joins 26 other racers from the United States in a division that features racers from 25 other countries.

Ogborn, meanwhile, is in the 12-year-old division, and she’ll compete against racers from 16 other countries.

The Worlds are being held in the U.S. for the first time in more than 15 years. There are expected to be over 3,300 riders from more than 40 countries.

For more information on the event, visit the event’s website at rockhillscbmx.com.