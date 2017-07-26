Letter: A way to stop desert dumpers has to happen now

I have written about the desert dumping issue in the past. Just a few minutes ago, someone dumped trash where the asphalt ends on Bank. I am sick to death of this dumping out where we live.

This time my husband says it’s cardboard that contained food items, like boxes restaurants might get food in.

Now why on earth couldn’t these jerks take the cardboard to recycling ... pure laziness? They might have to drive farther.

My husband saw a truck where it was dumped, but did not realize what he was doing until he left and took off like a bullet.

We do call ERACE on anyone we see dumping and several dumpers have been identified.

In my opinion, when dumpers are identified they should be fined whether or not they clean up their trash. They should be required to go out in the desert and clean up all trash that has been dumped for a designated time period, like every weekend for a period of time.

Somehow this has to stop.

Sue Beilman