Martinez hits 2, Marte homers in D-backs' 10-3 rout

PHOENIX (AP) — J.D. Martinez homered twice and Ketel Marte hit an inside-the-park two-run homer in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 10-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Martinez hit his second and third home runs in the past three days, two of his first three as a Diamondback. It was Martinez's third multi-home run game of the season, the first two as a Detroit Tiger.

Marte ripped a high drive off the right field corner fence with one out in the bottom of the third inning, and the ball bounced and rolled back toward the infield with Braves outfielder Sean Rodriguez unable to gather it in. Marte circled the bases and crossed home plate standing with his arms outstretched.

Daniel Descalso tripled in two runs earlier in the inning, backing starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (8-9).

Corbin wasn't always sharp, but got through six innings with two runs allowed and seven hits. He struck out five and walked four to go with a hit batter and wild pitch.

Braves right-hander Aaron Blair was done after three innings. Blair (0-1) allowed five runs and five hits with five walks and three strikeouts after being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to make the start.

Matt Kemp's groundout drove in Brandon Phillips with the game's first run in the top of the first, but the Diamondbacks responded in the bottom of the inning after two stolen bases by Gregor Blanco.

Blanco raced home on Jake Lamb's sacrifice fly to tie the score.

Descalso drove in Jake Lamb and Paul Goldschmidt, who both walked to start the bottom of the third. Then came Marte's third home run of the season.

Martinez launched his first home run with two outs in the fourth off Braves reliever Luke Jackson. It drove in Goldschmidt, who doubled twice and scored three runs.

Martinez later took Ian Krol deep in the eighth with Goldschmidt aboard.

Phillips' sacrifice fly in the fourth accounted for Atlanta's second run, and Nick Markakis singled in Dansby Swanson in the eighth. Brandon Drury's pinch-hit single scored Marte in the seventh.

Up Next

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (3-4) is coming off a career-high 10-strikeout performance in his last start. He gets the call in a series opener at the St. Louis Cardinals.