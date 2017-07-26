UPDATE*** Police: infant sought in Amber Alert found safe

Authorities in Yuma say a 1-month-old baby boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe and that his noncustodial father has been arrested.

Yuma police say 1-month-old Azriel (AZ'-ree-ehl) Lopez was found Wednesday morning at the same location where 23-year-old Alfredo Lopez was arrested.

Police say the father allegedly assaulted three adults while taking the child without permission at about 3 a.m. at another location in Yuma.

The arrest and recovery took place about six hours later.

Original Amber Alert

YUMA (AP) — Authorities say a 1-month-old baby boy has been abducted in Arizona by his noncustodial father.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday morning for Israel Lopez.

Arizona Department of Public Safety states 23-year-old Alfredo Lopez is accused of committing three counts of aggravated assault against the baby's mother during the abduction.

Israel was taken from his mother in Yuma.

The department states Alfredo is driving a black GMC with Arizona license plate number BVD 1716.