Desert Diamond Distillery wins 2 golds for rum

KINGMAN – A reserve rum produced by Desert Diamond Distillery captured the gold medal at the Los Angeles Spirits Competition in May, adding to two other gold medals from competitions in San Francisco.

Deborah Patt, co-owner of the distillery at Kingman Airport and Industrial Park, said D3 jumped into a category with its 5½-year-aged Gold Miner Barrel Reserve, competing against barrel-aged rums from around the world.

Desert Diamond won its first medal in 2010, the year the business was established, and has accumulated about a dozen awards for everything in the distillery’s tasting room, Patt said.

Gold Miner Reserve has garnered a total of eight medals over the last seven years in liquor competitions: three gold, one platinum, two silver and two bronze.

“Some of our customers have never liked rum,” Patt said. “They enjoy ours because it’s so different – smooth and delicious. We also are aging our rum in special barrels. It gives the rum lots of flavor profiles that our whiskey, bourbon and Scotch drinkers appreciate.”

The favorite among 95 percent of tasters at Desert Diamond Distillery is the agave rum, she noted.

Desert Diamond Distillery, founded by John and Deborah Patt and John’s father, Peter, is a pioneer in Arizona’s micro-distillery industry. The business greatly benefited from a 2014 law that allowed the distillery to mix its spirits in cocktails for tasting, rather than having to serve it straight, or “neat,” prior to the law.

“Our retail room was renovated to be more lounge-like this spring,” Deborah Patt said. “We have outdoor seating on our wrap-around porch that seats 22 and a mist system to keep you cool in the summer.”

The distillery is planning a cigar night that will pair cigars with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres served on the gazebo, which is covered with grape vines from Cella Winery.

D3 products are distributed by Young’s Market Co. of Phoenix to restaurants, bars and liquor stores throughout the state. In Kingman, you can find the D3 brand at Little Brown Jug, Basha’s, Dambar restaurant and Tack Shed tavern.

“We do a lot of festivals around the state,” John Patt said. “People find out we’re here and they stop by. We’re a destination. If they know we’re here, they’ll stop.”