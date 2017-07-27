Fire ban lifted in Colorado River District

KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management will lift its Stage 1 fire restriction in the Colorado River District on Friday, and Mohave County’s Emergency Management will follow suit.

Based on those agencies’ direction, the City of Kingman is lifting the fire burn ban that was put in place in June.

Previously issued burn permits will once again be valid, and new burn permit applications will be accepted again, said Keith Eaton, assistant fire chief for Kingman Fire Department.

It was the third county-issued fire ban since 2013, when an ordinance was created to allow such measures. It applies to open fires, campfires and fireworks.

Byron Steward, Risk and Emergency Management coordinator for Mohave County, said ongoing drought, extremely dry vegetation and high winds have increased fire threats in the county.

A major incident last year was the Willow Fire in Mohave Valley that burned 6,000 acres and more than a dozen homes. Nearly 20 wildfires burned in Arizona this summer, and a small blaze started by lightning was snuffed out last weekend in the Hualapai Mountains.

The fire ban could have lasted until September, depending on the amount of moisture received during monsoon season. Though the county was dry in June, it has received three-fourths inch of rain so far in July, including about a half-inch last week.