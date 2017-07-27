Going back to school is a team excercise

Photo Gallery KUSD First Day of School, July 26, 2017 Kingman Unified School District started the school year off with the usual whirlwind of chaos Wednesday. Photos by Aaron Ricca

Motorists may have noticed a bit more congestion than usual as busses packed the residential streets next to carloads of frantic parents trying to get their kids to school on time.

More than 6,500 students are getting familiar with heir new classes and teachers this week.