Horoscope: July 27, 2017

Birthdays: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, 40; Maya Rudolph, 45; Julian McMahon, 49; Peggy Fleming, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep a lid on any information you have that might affect your reputation or position.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will face an emotional setback if you trust someone you work with to keep a secret or do his or her part.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Personal matters will leave you feeling lost or questioning what to do next. Relationship problems are best dealt with openly.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Domestic concerns and matters pertaining to health and wellness should be taken care of. Don’t allow anyone to push you around.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Follow through with your plans. Don’t procrastinate when punctuality is important to the result you want to get.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Settle down and take a break from anyone you find demanding or emotionally draining. Get out and do something that you find energizing or that will lift your spirits.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep looking until you find what you want. If you settle for less, you will have trouble living up to what’s expected of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t take chances with your physical health, and be careful when traveling or working on a strenuous task. Minor accidents and arguments will crop up if you don’t play it safe.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Check out any job opportunity that looks interesting. Your earning potential will be based on your experience as well as your qualifications.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be careful not to divulge too much information. Avoid indulgent individuals and steer clear of the temptation to do too much of anything.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Contracts, investments and physical improvements can all be made. Be the one to initiate the changes you want to see happen.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your persuasive charm will help you get your way, but don’t offer incentives that you will not be able to live up to. Honesty and integrity will result in a good working relationship.