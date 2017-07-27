Obituary: Linda Marie Tippetts

Linda Marie Tippetts was born on November 15. 1950, at Tinker Air Force Base Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Her proud parents were Nick and Mary Vitas. Linda was the only child. She was very close to her mother, however her mother passed away when Linda was 13, leaving her dad to raise her. Linda passed away June 26, 2017, in Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman. Linda was a new convert to the Mormon Church, when she met Cameron Tippetts, who was serving his mission for deaf people in Los Angeles, California. After he returned home from his mission, they were married in the Los Angeles Temple on September 17, 1983. They were married 36 years.

Linda worked in Wisconsin at the post office, an insurance company in California, and for Kingman Regional Medical Center. Linda enjoyed wooden handicrafts, decorations, sewing, and quilting. She was also an excellent cook! She won many blue ribbons at the county fair in Kingman and was very proud of the accomplishments in her life.

She is survived by her aunt; Rosealid Kulp of Wisconsin, and many first cousins, who all contributed to her funeral fund. She is also survived by Scott, Cameron, Torry, Laura Moore, and Dona Tippetts, Andrew and Adina Wisniske. She will be greatly missed by her deaf friends and all of us who knew her.

We know she is now where she wants to be, with her parents and loving family. Cremation will be followed by a funeral at LDS Chapel on 3180 Rutherford Ave., at 1 p.m. Friday July 28, 2017.