UniSource gives $29,000 in grants

KINGMAN – Mohave County will receive $29,000 in community grants from UniSource Energy Services to help nonprofit organizations improve education, protect the environment and assist limited-income families.

It’s part of $80,000 in grants that will be awarded this fall by the utility company, which provides electric and gas service to customers in northern Arizona.

Applications and guidelines for the grants are available on UniSource’s website at uesaz.com/community beginning Aug. 1. The deadline to be considered for funding is Aug. 30.

UniSource community grants are available to nonprofit organizations that provide services in three focus areas:

Education. Eligible programs may include enrichment activities for preschool through 12th grades, classroom supplies and field trips, teacher support, and science, technology, engineering, art and math activities.

Environmental protection and sustainability. Local or statewide programs and projects that support efforts to preserve and protect air, land, water and habitat may qualify.

Community assistance. Qualifying programs provide services for limited-income families and individuals affected by homelessness, domestic violence, poverty, child abuse and substance abuse.

Grant funds will be divided among UES’ service areas based on population. In addition to the $29,000 allotted for Mohave County, UES will award $15,000 in Coconino County, $8,500 in Navajo County, $12,500 in Santa Cruz County and $15,000 in Yavapai County.

The grants are awarded through a competitive process with a minimum request amount of $1,000. UniSource employees evaluate program effectiveness and sustainability to choose grant recipients. The grants are often used to seek additional matching funds from other sources.