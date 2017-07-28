Linda Varon: Circus animal success

How wonderful to read that the city council is trying to do away with its welcoming of circus animals in our community. These poor creatures need all the advocates they can get. It is long overdue that we stop the suffering of these beautiful animals for the enjoyment of people.

We need to be a compassionate community and pass these things on to future generations. This is a step in the right direction, and it is also the right thing to do. Thank you on behalf of all those who have no voice.

Linda Varon

Kingman