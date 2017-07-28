Ronney L. Case: The country is run by the rich for the rich

This letter is in response to the Letter to the Editor July 6 by William Ressegue. He hit the nail on the head. When I was growing up, I remember the words that my dad said many years ago, “This country is run by the rich for the rich.”

Look at all the bickering going on trying to replace Obamacare. It’s a fiasco.

Awhile back I wrote to three representatives in Washington about healthcare in our country. What I suggested is to implement a 2 or 3 percent federal sales tax to take care of healthcare and prescription drugs. I got a letter back from one. It was a form letter. It had nothing to do with what I wrote about.

Doctors have told me that these insurance companies have ruined the medical profession. In this day and age, if a person is going to have a procedure done, a person had better check to make sure that the insurance company will pay for it.

Prescription drugs are way out of sight. I have heard a lot of horror stories. What the problem is in our country is that healthcare and prescription drugs are all about profit.

A few years ago, my wife and I went to Germany to visit our son and his family. We were in southern Germany when my wife got a bad infection. We drove back to their home, around 300 miles. My son and I went to a German doctor to see about some medicine. When I told the doctor what the problem was, he smiled and said no problem. He went into a small room and came out with a small packet of pills. I asked how much I owed, and he said nothing. In two days her infection was gone.

In our country they would run all kinds of tests in the emergency room and take several hours, and the patient would end up with a $5,000 bill.

As far as I am concerned, these insurance companies need to be taken down a notch or two.

Ronney L. Case

Golden Valley