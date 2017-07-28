Arizona Town Hall surveys and registration give residents a voice to shape the things to come

The momentum is surging in Kingman for the city to move forward economically.

Arizona Town Hall has partnered with a collaboration between the City of Kingman and private organizations and has started its program “to bring members of the residential and business communities together to discuss economic prosperity and community development,” according to Arizona Town Hall’s Tara Jackson in a written statement.

There are three town hall meetings scheduled in Kingman beginning Aug. 8, but there is work for everyone to do before those meetings take place. Arizona Town Hall has a survey it hopes everyone will submit at www.genkaz.com. It is a user-friendly survey that also includes comment boxes for further input.

“Arizona Town Hall can get a good view from the public and what they would like to see Kingman do about economic development of the future, downtown and education,” said Pioneer Title Agency’s Cherish Sammeli. “They can put all that together for discussion.”

Completed surveys are one of the keys for the town hall to be effective, and so is registering for the all-day Community Collaboration Session from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19, which can also be done at www.genkaz.com. This session includes continental breakfast, snacks and lunch for a $5 registration fee. By registering, the town hall organizers can put people together at tables who may not normally sit together at functions like this.

“There will be assigned seating,” said Kingman Chamber of Commerce CEO Gregg Martin, with a chuckle. “We do need people to register for the 19th. There is a $5 registration fee, but we believe if people have skin in the game, they’ll be more likely to show.”

The first meeting in Kingman is the Give the Youth a Voice event from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at Mohave Community College, 1971 Jagerson Ave. Students 15-19 years old and in the high schools’ civics classes will be bussed to the meeting.

“We want that group to be involved,” Sammeli said. “We want to know what will keep them here in Kingman. What are they looking for in order to stay?”

Several youths from the meeting will be selected as representatives to the Aug. 19 meeting. There will be a Last Chance Read Out meeting from 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 21 at Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Road.

Arizona Town Hall officials will submit a report reflecting a significant degree of consensus that should give Kingman a direction to move in.

“We need a strategic plan to propel our future. That’s the goal,” said Mohave State Bank Hualapai branch manager Dan Del Monaco. “The long-term impact from the town hall can be tremendous. Hopefully, we’ll be able to take a lot of the major points, divide them up with individuals and break them down into manageable pieces.”

Surveys, preregistration and the registration fee for Aug. 19 are required by 5 p.m. Aug. 17 and can be done at www.genkaz.com.