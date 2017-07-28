Golden Valley man arrested for arson

GOLDEN VALLEY – A man upset with his living arrangements found new ones – in jail – Thursday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Douglas Hugh Wade, 63, of Golden Valley for arson of an occupied structure and arson of a structure/property, felonies.



According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, shortly after 8 a.m., deputies responded to a suspicious fire that was being investigated by the Golden Valley Fire District personnel at a home in the 7400 block of West Shipp Drive. Deputies talked to fire personnel who had extinguished a travel trailer that was fully engulfed in fire.



An investigation determined Wade had deliberately set the fire. He lived in the travel trailer and the 76-year-old owner and his adult son lived in a building on the property near the trailer.



The owner had asked Wade to move because Wade and his son had been arguing since his son moved on his property two weeks ago. Wade reportedly told deputies he was upset because the owner shut his power off Wednesday night. Wade allegedly told the deputies he sprinkled gasoline on the floor of the trailer and tossed in a lit rag. He was allegedly ready to burn three sheds, but said he had a change of heart, according to the report.



Wade was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County Jail. MCSO believes this was an isolated incident and not related to local intentionally set fires.