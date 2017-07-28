Heidenreich Movie Night: "Ace in the Hole"

INGMAN – The 1951 movie, “Ace in the Hole,” starring Kirk Douglas, Jan Sterling and Robert Arthur, will be shown at 6 p.m. Friday for monthly movie night at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave.

The movie is about a frustrated former big-city journalist stuck working for an Albuquerque newspaper. He exploits a story about a man trapped in a cave to restart his career, but the situation quickly escalates into an out-of-control circus.

Steven Conn, who retired in July after 30 years on the bench of Mohave County Superior Court, provides historical content and behind-the-scenes commentary before the movie.

Families are welcome with a $2 donation to benefit various programs at the senior center.