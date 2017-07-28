Kingman Fire Department awarded international accredited status

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.

Kingman Fire Chief Jake Rhoades said the department’s achievement of Accredited Agency status “demonstrates the commitment of the agency to provide the highest quality of service to our community.”



“We have also been able to use the Commission on Fire Accreditation International’s process as a proactive mechanism to plan for the future of this agency and locate areas where we can improve on the quality of the services we provided,” he added.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Keith Eaton, KFD is one of more than 200 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. Kingman joins the ranks of only 10 other accredited agencies in Arizona and becomes the first for Mohave County.

The CFAI process is voluntary and provides an agency with an improvement model to assess their service delivery and performance internally, and then works with a team of peers from other agencies to evaluate their completed self-assessment.

This process started as soon as Chief Rhoades started over two years ago.

“We could not have completed this process without the support of the City Manager, John Dougherty, the mayor and City Council, city staff and departments that help support us every day,” Rhoades said. “Our fire department personnel who make this fire department run was extremely instrumental in the successful completion of the process. The feel of family was echoed throughout from the on-site assessment team to the hearing committee.”