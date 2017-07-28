Kingman Sidewinders 16U softball team takes third at Prescott Tournament

KINGMAN – The Kingman Sidewinders 16U softball team recently traveled to the Prescott Best of the West Tournament and finished in third place with a record of 4-1.

The Sidewinders started off tourney action with a 14-0 shutout of Prescott Major Mayhem.

Morgan Canaday allowed just one hit and struck out two in three innings of work.

Canaday also helped her own cause by going 2-for-2 at the plate with a run batted in. Cassidy Hobbs was also 2-for-2 with a double and a run batted in.

Other top perfomers included Kayli Toms (2-for-3 with an RBI) and Payton Chamberlain (2-for-3).

In the second game, the Sidewinders got past Camp Verde Juggernauts by a score of 5-3.

Lauren Mastin went six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

At the plate, Liliana Valdiva went 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs batted in.

Arianna McKowan added a double and an RBI.

The Sidewinders won their third game over E1 Prospects by forfeit and then defeated Tucson Huskies, 9-1.

Chamberlain started in the circle, allowing just one run on two hits with five strikeouts in five innings of work.

Nasya Longmire went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and two runs batted in. Valdiva also finished with two RBI’s, while Morgan Stephens had an RBI.

In their final game of the tournament, the Sidewinders dropped a 9-4 loss to Flagstaff Storm.

Canady yielded seven runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 4 1/3 innings of work.

Mastin pitched 2/3 innings of relief, striking out one and allowing two runs on three hits.

At the plate, Arianna McKowan hit a home run and also had an RBI. Hobbs, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 and Chamberlain was also 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs batted in.