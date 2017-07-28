Kingman’s White finishes in top 16 at Worlds

KINGMAN – Josh White has dealt with a lot of ups and downs during his time riding BMX.

He hit another bump in the road Wednesday at the 2017 BMX World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

White won all his heats to advance to the semifinals, but lost his front tire in the first turn and was unable to finish the race. However, White still remained humble for finishing in the top 16 out of 114 riders.

“I would like to thank everyone in my hometown of Kingman for all the support and kind words,” he said. “It means a lot and I was proud to represent my hometown and ride for my country. I’d also like to thank my sponsors Factory Crupi/Remax and Bicycle World.”

Even though he was gracious, it still proved to be frustrating.

“It was a tough ending mainly because he was one of the favorites and he was riding well,” his father, Kevin White, said. “I’m super bummed, but also so proud of him.”

Fellow Kingmanite Samantha Ogborn advanced through motos with third- and fourth-place finishes, but she just missed the quarter semifinals by one spot after finishing in fifth place.