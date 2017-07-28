Obituary: Virginia Pagano

Mrs. Virginia “Ginny” Pagano passed away July 14, 2017, in Fontana, California. She was born on June 29, 1931, in Culver City, California and moved from Bloomington, California to the Mohave County area in the early 1980s. She lived here for over 30 years.

Ginny spent most of her life self-employed working with her husband in the hardware stores they owned in both Meadview and Dolan Springs. Ginny had a deep love of horses and raised prize-winning stallions. She also had a special place in her heart for Australian Shepherds.

Ginny was preceded in death by her daughter; Stephanie Ross (Phelps). She is survived by her son; Chuck Pagano of Fontana, California, her daughter; Sue Sawyer of Meadview, Arizona, her grandchildren; “Bud” Pagano, Stephanie Kubo, Paula Pagano, and Rod Pugh, and her great grandchildren; Farrin Pugh, Taylor Pugh, Shelly Fox Ross, and Cyndie Fox.

Her final resting place will be at the Chloride Cemetery in Chloride, Arizona. She will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. July 31, 2017.