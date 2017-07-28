Steven Robinson: Too much is never enough

At the recent BOS meeting Supervisor Buster Johnson refused to vote for a sales tax increase, killing the proposal. I stated Buster was right to kill it, with good reason. It was a knee-jerk response to the pension debt and didn’t give the state a chance to tackle it. He also wanted to deal with the county’s budget first.

Buster claimed he’s a “fierce tax-cutter” who toes the line on spending, and people believe it. He even campaigned last year as a fiscal conservative, touting a “Champion of the Taxpayer” claim from one rating organization. Sadly, that claim was years old; too many recent votes say otherwise.

Just two years ago Johnson voted for a 15-cent Primary Property Tax hike for the county’s general fund (GF). There was zero need for the tax increase because the board had funds. Johnson, Gary Watson and Jean Bishop justified the increase by reducing the Library and TV districts tax rates. Really?

That’s laughable because the districts are completely independent of the county’s regular general fund, for both budget and taxes. They voted to reduce those rates after they received a lot of blowback for the tax hike.

Now, supervisors want to increase the property taxes 30 cents, to $2.27 to cover the alleged shortfall; while Buster recommended an across the board 3.5 percent cut from all departments. While that sounds nice, his plan ignores crucial facts.

First, some history: In Johnson’s first term 1997-2000, property taxes were stable. However, the county overspent their budgets by $9.4 million those years. By September 2000 the county was in a serious cash-flow crunch and was forced to take out temporary bank financing. Where were Buster’s spending proposals then? Rather, he proposed a sales tax increase. That’s not very conservative.

Through the next decade, the county’s property tax doubled from $16 million to over $35 million. Throughout that time, Buster claimed he voted against tax increases. Yes, he voted to keep the rates at $1.75 per $100, but increasing values raised property taxes nonetheless. Then the county had to lower rates, eventually to $1.26, due to the statutory 2 percent, while increasing taxes even more.

Beginning in 2008, property values dropped dramatically, and the county increased rates, topping out at $1.8196 in FY2012. Throughout that time total property taxes increased, but the county wanted more revenue. Only very loud protests by dozens of citizens made the board, led by Chairman Johnson, leave the rate unchanged in 2012.

The 2012 elections increased the board to five members, with three new supervisors. Hildy Angius, the late Joy Brotherton and Steven Moss, who refused to raise taxes. They cited increasing revenues and adequate reserves as their reasons.

When Jean Bishop took Brotherton’s place, the long-time county employee willingly voted for new taxes in 2015, joining Buster and Watson. They did so despite taking an excess $3 million from the $7.5 million vehicle replacement fund, which was transferred to the fund a decade ago.

This year, Buster has committed to not vote for increased taxes; that’s good news. But his desire for across-the-board cuts is not. Here’s why.

The county has experienced significant revenue increases resulting in large surpluses. In the last two years, the county’s general fund income has increased $4 and $8 million, respectively, over 2015. That doesn’t count any transfers.

Thus, the general fund balance has nearly doubled from $12 to $23 million. That’s $5 million more than projected for FY2016 and $6 million more in FY2017. If the county has so much money, why do they need a tax increase? They don’t.

Bureaucrats always want more money, “too much is never enough.”

In addition to the general fund there’s $18 million in Internal Service Funds, which came primarily from GF departments, and there’s $15-$20 million more in the landfill and other minor funds.

Remarkably, the county’s own fund balance policy written in 2015 confirms this. It quotes Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) own words, confirming reserves could be reduced, which they have done in the past. But now, the county wants to increase them to outrageous levels.

Heck yes, reserves are prudent … but $55-$60 million? Is that level necessary? Of course not. Buster should vote for no new property taxes and take advantage of large cash balances. The pension debt is a decision for later, and now the point is simple: “No new taxes.”



The revenue is there, budget cuts aren’t necessary, and there’s plenty of money.

Buster can see the wisdom of no new taxes.

Can he see the logic using excess cash? I hope so because the county bureaucrats certainly can’t.