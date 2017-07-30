During monsoon season, plan ahead to stay safe

Here in the arid southwest, the monsoon and flash floods go hand-in-hand. Flash floods are recognized as the No. 1 killer, in weather-related deaths. A microburst can dump inches of rain and hail in mere minutes, then collapse with out-flow winds exceeding posted highway speeds.

Such extensive rainfall cannot be absorbed, it collects into narrow gullies and canyons, rapidly flowing downhill.

It only takes a one-degree slope to get it going. Such high volumes of water flowing in tight, narrow collectors result in the water gaining speed, compression, height and thus, power to the extreme.

Flash floods can flow at 3,500 to 35,000 cubic feet per second, this energy can move 30 ton boulders.

The flowing water collects sediment and debris; with 80 percent materials moving in just 20 percent of water. The debris being carried along is what will kill you.

Much like high altitude avalanche zones, flash flood zones can be predicted. Prior debris (flotsam) can often be seen jammed on the banks of stream beds, or above in narrow (slot) canyons.

This is evidence as to how high one must get, to survive such a calamity. However, the location of a monsoonal microburst is often over the horizon, so far away, that even the thunder cannot be heard.

A wall of debris and water moving at four to 20 miles-per-hour from side to side of a canyon offers little or no time to react. Avoidance is the key to survival. To be completely safe, we must stay out of drainage ways and avoid playing in water flows.

Here are a few ideas to survive such an event:

• Have a NOAA Weather Radio along, turned onto the proper frequency.

• Know the weather forecast for your area; a “flash flood watch” means a flood is possible, but the location or timing is uncertain and a “flash flood warning” means it is already occurring or will occur soon.

• Pay attention to all posted warning signage.

Plan your activity for early morning and be out by noon, before the thunderstorms develop.

• Keep your eyes on the sky and be especially cautious at night, when it is harder to see flood danger signs.

• Consider posting someone responsible, safely well upstream, with a loud portable air horn to sound the alarm.

• Never set camp in a dry stream bed. Always listen for that “last-minute” roar of the flash flood’s approach and do not hesitate to make your escape immediately.

• Finally, always have an escape route, with an alternate identified, to achieve the high ground.