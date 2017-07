Events Calendar: July 30, 2017

TODAY

TRIALS

CHAMPIONSHIP

9 a.m. Hualapai Mountain Resort. For more information visit their website at: http://trialgpusa.com/

MONDAY

BMX RACING

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

BINGO

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

JIU-JITSU

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

JUDO

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

BINGO

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

RC RACING

5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

BMX RACING

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

JIU-JITSU

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

THURSDAY

AUCTION

6 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

JUDO

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

FRIDAY

BINGO

4:30 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC RACING

5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

DRIVE-IN THEATER NIGHT

7:45 p..m. Showing at the Southside Park located at (1001 Buchanon St.) in Kingman. 928-757-7919.

SATURDAY

FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.

RC RACING

Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

DINNER & DANCE

6 p.m. Kingman Elks Lodge. 900 Gates Ave. 928-753-3557

SUNDAY

Craft, Antique &

Arts Fair

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Hualapai Mountain Park (6250 Hualapai Mountain Road) The craft fair is free to the public. 928-681-5700.