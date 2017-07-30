Letter | Herberta Schroeder: Speak up to make a difference

This is Part I of a two-part issue regarding The Supplemental Security Income Medical Assistance Only

People think they can’t make a difference, by speaking up. But that is a myth.

I had an issue with SSI/MAO. They are oversee Medicare Premium payments for people that qualify for the program. A small clerical error resulted in two months not being covered and of course Social Security withdrew it from my check. When I tracked down the error through multiple visits to Department of Economic Security, and calls to the SSI/MAO office, I found out disturbing news.

All of the cases done across Arizona processing changes and payments to Social Security for Medicare Premiums are only updated once per month, from the State to the Social Security offices. Then it takes time to be processed and be returned to the Social Security recipient.

During a conversation with our local field office in Prescott, I learned that approximately 80 people a month come through that office with problems similar to mine.

Let’s be conservative and say there are 10 offices in the state. That is roughly an average of 800 a month. That means in just one year there are 9,600 people in the same financial hardship I experienced.

I met a very nice person over the phone in the Prescott office.

He was sympathetic to the plight and thinking of leaving the position he loved, because he genuinely felt dismayed at being unable to help. He has very good conflict resolution skills and he is respectful.

I asked why leave? Why not work with me to solve the problem? He sought out the hard data for me in the terms of numbers of people they saw in a similar situation. He went to his Supervisor Michelle and the two of them were working on it. By the time I got back to them, they had a phone number they could call as a provider.

When they called that number they were met with questions regarding how their process worked. I had been working with Elsa Rodriguez and her assistant Lisa in finding out why an electronic update was only done once a month. The only answer is they follow Federal Guidelines, but they have let upper management know of the issue.

So now the two agencies are starting to see the cracks and how people are caused hardship due to their inability to communicate.

With the new provider line access for the Social Security Office, they are training all of their Prescott District Office personnel. And the SSI/MAO office is training staff not to give the standard answer of Quimby (one of their programs) does not back pay, but to look up the individual case and verify eligibility for Social Security Case Worker’s clients.

Hopefully this dialogue between the two agencies will improve and better serve Arizonans. Who knows maybe it will go nationwide.

I hope it just does not stay a district policy. Because as I have been learning, ours is not the only state to have this issue, the Needles office also has similar issues.