Obituary: Damon Arthur Kindig

Damon Arthur Kindig, born June 21, 1970 in Needles, California, passed away May 31, 2017 in Harrisburg, North Carolina. He had been fighting cancer for some time.

Damon is survived by his wife; Carol Ann, his father; Sidney Kindig of Kingman, Arizona, his mother; Burma Kindig Baslice of Ventura, California, one brother; Dalton Kindig of San Diego, California, his son; Devin Cru Kingdig of Kingman, Arizona, his daughter; Kaitlyn Elizabeth of Saybrook, Illinois, his two grandsons; Hunter Cru Kindig of Chesapeake, Virginia and Kalab Ryan Kindig of Kingman, Arizona, two granddaughters; Payton Marie Bennet of Saybrook, Illinois and April May Kindig of Kingman, Arizona. Damon’s son, Ryan Charles Kindig, preceded him, passing away December 10, 2015 in Bloomington, Illinois.

Also a special honor to lifetime friend, Amy Parker, of Buckeye, Arizona, they had a special bond together for 46 years.

Damon went through school in Kingman and worked at various jobs. He then left after several years and moved to Pennsylvania and North Carolina. He was a NASCAR, Capitals, Ducks and Blackhawks fan. He enjoyed fishing, kayaking and travel. He will be missed by all his family forever.

Damon’s Celebration of Life will be held on September 4,, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Praise Chapel, 419 Harrison St., Kingman, AZ with social time after.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Northeast Foundation Memorial for Damon Kindig care of Levin Cancer Institute Concord at 920 Church St., North Concord, North Carolina 28025. This was his cancer treatment center that he praised during his illness.

For more information contact Sidney Kindig at 928-279-1357.