Obituary: Earl G. Osgood

December 27, 1928 – July 16, 2017

US Navy Veteran

Earl was a devoted Christian, and was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Kingman.



Born in New York, he later moved to Temperance, Michigan where he was a builder/general contractor.



In 1976, he moved his family to Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He then started his company, Mohave Fire Protection Sales & Service. Years later he sold the business with plans to retire (or so he thought). Soon after, he purchased Havasu Frozen Yogurt, which he and his wife operated for many years. He also started Mohave Antique & Classic Car Appraisal, where he fulfilled his love for cars.



Earl is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years; Elinore (Tolly) Osgood, son and daughter-in-law; Brian and Bambi Osgood , son-in-law; Walter Dibert, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Earl was preceded in death by his son; Steven Osgood and daughter; Karen (Osgood) Dibert.



A private family service will be held in his honor with Pastor Paul Daniel of First Southern Baptist Church presiding.



The family requests that donations be made to a hospice facility of your choice in Earl’s name or to the First Southern Baptist Church of Kingman.



Services were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home & Crematory. Thoughts and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com or feel free to send a free card at www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.