Rants & Raves: July 30, 2017

July 20th letter about $20 million new courthouse: Actually, Artificial Intelligence/robotics is the future – robot fast-food and other workers, AI boy/girlfriends (they’re already arguing in Canada about AI kids being abused someday). I’d argue for robot judges if they were programmed to also understand Government’s criminal behavior.

How Supervisor Angius would balance the budget: The answer is easy. Instead of sweeping from one fund to cover another, which the County is screaming at the State for doing, just increase the taxes from the source that funds it.

County budgeting: A few weeks ago a letter itemized surpluses found in many departments. How can there be a deficit with such surpluses? Perhaps the surpluses could be used to offset the deficit rather than raising taxes?

Drunk Driver Offered Plea Deal: How outrageous. This man (allegedly) drove while drunk deliberately, had his four-year-old in the vehicle with no seat belt, wrecked and killed his son, and he could possibly get only seven years while his son is dead forever?

K-Mart Closing: I’m with Linda; sad at K-Mart’s closing. The fun of a break, grabbing grandkids, going up and down the aisles finding gadgets you forgot you needed. Fondest memory – My grandmother and me at the Sprouse-Reitz. K-Mart- thanks for the memories!

Kingman is a Rockin’ Story: I read your story “Kingman is a Rockin,” afterward I found a couple of those beautiful rocks. It inspired me to do the same after the rocks made me feel so happy. Thanks!

“Climate Change:” Yes! I believe in “Climate Change.” While I was growing up, we called it “weather!”

Downtown: About the story on how to bring more tourists into downtown. We could start by realizing stores that sell over-priced collectibles is not a attraction, as the three feet tall curbs are not very safe. For starters.

Tattoos: Leviticus 19:28 forbids tattoos. These days, who cares? A local middle school meet and greet found half the mother’s covered with them. Lady, that soaring eagle your chest sports will all too soon look like sagging road kill.

The drownings in Lake Havasu: What a tragic/horrific ending for these two parents. A day that these young children will carry with them forever. I hope it does not turn out that alcohol did play a part.

The drownings in Lake Havasu: Don’t allow people to have booze on boats. You’re not allowed to have open booze in a car, why are boats OK?