Search underway for missing swimmer at Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – The search is underway for an adult male who was swimming on Lake Mead.

Around 10:45 a.m., two adult males were swimming from a boat on Lake Mead near the Hoover Dam. Both began to struggle. A National Park Service volunteer boat was in the area, and volunteers were able to rescue one of the men. The other was seen going underwater.

The National Park Service, Hoover Dam Police, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Department of Wildlife are assisting with the search.

No further information is available at this time. The incident is under investigation