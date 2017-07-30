Youths complete workplace mentoring program

LAKE HAVASU CITY – For almost 15 years, Mohave County’s Coalition Youth Team (COYOTE) has worked with local businesses to mentor and train area youth for the workplace. On Thursday, the latest generation of COYOTEs joined the pack.

Thirteen Havasu youths this year completed the eight-week program, which culminated in a Thursday morning graduation ceremony at MCC’s Lake Havasu City campus. The program is sponsored by Arizona Work, and according to Youth Program Coordinator Lauren Farshler, the COYOTEs are making a difference.

“The COYOTE program is providing youth with job-readiness skills,” Farshler said. “The students find it enjoyable as they go on and study the workplace.”

The program works with dozens of Mohave County businesses in providing job-shadowing opportunities for Mohave County students, giving youth a firsthand experience in the workplace before pursuing their future careers. According to Farshler, 12 of Havasu’s graduating COYOTEs have already secured employment in the region’s workforce, while others continue to pursue further training or higher education.

“Congratulations to the youth who completed, or are continuing the program,” said Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, who spoke at the graduation. “It really means something to employers. A lot of youth don’t take the steps you have taken. There are a lot of good jobs out there, and your efforts will make it easier to find them.”

Tristan Arvai, 16, of Havasu, was among Thursday’s graduating COYOTEs. Arvai has for six weeks volunteered his services at Interagency Council’s food bank in Havasu. In a surprise invitation, Arvai was offered a job with the charitable organization at the ceremony by Interagency Council Director Michael Eigenbrodt.

“I’m very much looking forward to it,” Arvai said. “I do the best I can to help the community, and I’m doing something with myself. I think working, and helping people in need are the most rewarding things I’ve experienced. The program has given me a chance to move on and reach my goals in life.”

For more information about the COYOTEs and enrollment opportunities for the program, contact Arizona Work at (928) 453-0710.