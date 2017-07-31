$1.2 M Kingman Crossing design contract leads council’s Tuesday meeting

KINGMAN – Those on City Council in favor of moving forward on Kingman Crossing utilizing the design-bid-build method are heading into Tuesday’s Common Council meeting armed with what appear to be conflicting facts.

Council appeared to be ready to approve a modification to a contract with AECOM for designing the Kingman Crossing interchange, a complete design connecting to Airway Avenue to the north and Southern Avenue to the south from Interstate 40 during its July 5 meeting.

Councilman Travis Lingenfelter persuaded council to hold off until he could present a design-build presentation, which he did July 18.

Mayor Monica Gates and City Engineer Greg Henry met with Arizona Department of Transportation’s state and district engineers July 20. This was necessary because the project includes ADOT’s right of way and that department will be the one maintaining the interchange once completed.

Gates and Henry learned that ADOT wants to oversee the project management, delivery method, solicitation, procurement and inspections. ADOT prefers the project delivery method to be Construction Manager at Risk, which is similar to Lingenfelter’s preferred design-build. The CMAR method would have the city choose both the design engineer (in this case AECOM) and general contractor. CMAR methodology requires the design engineer and general contractor be selected early in the process so all organizations can be on the same page as soon as possible.

There’s been no mention of a general contractor at this point. City staff is recommending that council approve the nearly $1.2 million contract with AECOM.

Council is also going to hear a report from Public Works regarding Andy Devine Avenue at El Trovatore Hill. Regulations require the city to make about $785,000 in American Disabilities Act improvements before completing the roadwork, which is roughly estimated at $1 million. Public Works superintendent of streets Jack Plaunty estimates a completed project in the spring of 2018.

Kingman Airport Authority information is also on the agenda. Lingenfelter has requested pertinent KAA information (audits, salaries, master plan, etc.) be placed on the www.cityofkingman.gov website. Staff has recommended the information be placed on the KAA website, www.kingmanairportauthority.com, with a link to it on the city’s website.

The Economic/Marketing Commission and the Tourism Development Commission each voted unanimously to allow the contract with Buxton to expire. Buxton is a customer analytics firm that was hired to help the city attract new retail and restaurants to Kingman. Buxton went along with city representatives to RECon, a national retail conference held in Las Vegas in May, to lure those type of businesses to Kingman. Staff has recommended to not renew the annual contract as well.

Among other agenda items, the City Council will discuss the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course Manager’s business plan, and entering an intergovernmental agreement with Lake Havasu City so the two cities’ Veteran’s Treatment Courts can share a nearly $320,000 grant each year for three years.

The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.