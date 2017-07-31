Arson suspected in Rosie’s Den fire

KINGMAN – Rosie’s Den Cafe was hit by a fire again early Monday morning.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District responded at 12:53 a.m. to the iconic restaurant on U.S. Highway 93. Golden Valley Fire Department and Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District also responded and assisted.

The fire was contained to the basement and part of the staircase going up to the kitchen. The business suffered a significant amount of smoke damage. No one was inside the business during the fire.

After the fire was extinguished, the owner reported a small safe with an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen from the business. An investigation is ongoing and the incident is considered possible arson and theft.

This is the second fire at Rosie’s, best known as a pit stop for travelers between Las Vegas and Kingman. The building was completely destroyed by a fire in August 2011 and reopened in 2013. The diner and market is famous for the long lines of thousands Powerball players who would drive from Las Vegas in hopes of scoring the million-dollar prizes.

The Daily Miner reached out to Rosie’s to get a status on how the fire will affect business, but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.