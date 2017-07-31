Fatal accident in Mohave Valley

MOHAVE VALLEY – A 68-year-old man was killed in a vehicle rollover Friday night.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, Michael Wilson, of Mohave Valley, died after being ejected from his Ford F-250 when it rolled near Boundary Cone Road and South Girard Avenue at about 7 p.m. He was the vehicle’s only occupant.

An investigation determined the vehicle was traveling approximately 72 mph in a 45 mph zone when it approached a curve, failed to negotiate the curve, and veered off the road when Wilson overcorrected, causing the truck to roll several times.

Wilson was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. He died prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

