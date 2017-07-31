Brief roadway closure on Interstate 40

KINGMAN – Be prepared for delays on Interstate 40 Tuesday morning.

Arizona Department of Transportation announced Monday that construction requiring a blasting operation in the Willow Creek bridge area will require a full road closure for approximately 15 minutes between 6 – 7 a.m. about 30 miles east of Kingman. This time will allow crews to remove any roadway debris prior to reopening.

The work is part of a $2.6 million project that includes rock scaling, construction of a concrete barrier and a rock-fall containment fence to help prevent rocks and other debris from entering the highway. The project is expected to be completed in the fall.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.