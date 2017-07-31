Kingman Photo: PB&J in the garden

Hunter Buschino, 3, is enjoying his peanut butter and jelly sandwich at the Dig It Children’s Picnic Day Event.

The event featured coloring a lunch bag,making ants on a log and completing the lunch with a peanut butter sandwich, fruit bar and granola balls. Children could also water the plants in the children’s garden, play games, shovel soil, listen to music by Ms Julia, blow bubbles, and participate in story time with Miss Kelly.

Also, gunny sack races were conducted by Danica from Mohave County Public Health Education. Sister’s Gallery, Hot Rod Cafe, Rainbow Diner, Starbucks, Miss Kelly and others generously donated items to make the event a success.

The Community Garden has monthly events for children through October. The events are designed to educate, inspire and excite youth to learn about and experiment with gardening, and how to care for the earth’s precious resources. The next event is Watermelon Day on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9:30 -11 a.m. The events are free and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.