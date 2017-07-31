Letter | Beware unlicensed caregivers

I am an elderly gentleman with a disability. As a result, I must have the assistance of caregivers 24/7 in order for me to continue to live independently in my own home.

Now the sticky, wicked starts. I cannot count the number of thieves posing as caregivers I have had over the years, as they are too numerous to count.

Unfortunately, it has been my experience that many persons claiming to be caregivers have been wolves seeking victims, posing as “caregivers.”

While conducting interviews, these individuals sound sweet, caring, qualified, concerned, loving and with a sincere desire to help me continue to live independently.

Unfortunately, it is often a fraud. Their main interest has not been to provide quality care, but rather to steal valuables and precious items with sentimental value that cannot be replaced.

It is the desire of my heart that by me sharing this warning with you that you will be able to prevent this prevalent problem from happening to you in the event that one day you need to have the assistance and support provided by caregivers in order to continue to live with a disability in the comforts of your own home.

I encourage you to use licensed caregivers who are registered with the city as such; that you conduct extensive criminal background and character reference checks before hiring someone and inviting them into your home to assist you.

I am pleased to share with you that I now have four efficient, caring, kind, caregivers who sincerely do their best to provide assistance and aids to daily living. They are a blessing in my life.

Unfortunately, I had to experience losses, theft and heartbreak to acquire the caregivers I have now.

If you are faced with the issue of hiring caregivers to assist you to continue to live independently, may God bless you and bring quality people with good character references and clean background screenings to you.

As an elderly person with a disability it is too stressful to have to navigate the court system when people you thought cared about and for you are charged with crimes such as forgery, fraud, theft, etc.

Al Woolley

Kingman