Letter | Perhaps a small-concept Target store will come

It is a shame that our Kmart is closing in a couple of months. However, I do not think that space will remain empty for too long.

I saw on the news that Target just opened a new store in Phoenix – a “small concept Target.” This small concept store is about one-third the size of a regular Target, and they want to open more of these stores in Arizona and across the country.

Sounds like a no brainer. It’s about time that Target comes to Kingman, and I hope that the Mayor, the Chamber of Commerce, and members of the City Council are reading this now.

Travis Froehlich

Kingman